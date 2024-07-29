Parkers' Lighthouse fêtes its 40th by revisiting classic dishes of the past

What to Know Parkers' Lighthouse opened at Shoreline Village in Long Beach in 1984

Starting in August 2024, the restaurant will recreate some long-gone favorites from menus of the past

The year-long celebration will include new dishes each month; mud pie is up in August

If you're going to talk about Long Beach favorites with legs, those long-running businesses that appeal to both visitors and lifelong LBC lovers, you're going to pay heartfelt homage to Parkers' Lighthouse.

It's easy to see why this sunset-blessed eatery will be near the top of your Long Beach-loving list: After all, not many structures are full-on postcard staples, but Parkers' Lighthouse, with its red roof and handsome, window-gabled tower, is a vibrant visual symbol of the city's waterfront.

The charms of the Shoreline Village staple don't solely spring from its instantly recognizable structure: Fans return again and again for grilled fish, celebratory cocktails, and a host of appetizers that draw inspiration from the (very) nearby ocean.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Those regulars have been coming back for four decades now, which means that Parkers' Lighthouse is standing on the threshold of a milestone year.

And to celebrate? The seafood-centric eatery, which added new beyond-the-sea fare along the way, will be throwing it back, for a full year, to dishes of the past.

Starting in August, Parkers' Lighthouse will revisit a few festive but long-gone dishes each month.

Up first? Tune poke nachos, which popped up on the 1999 menu, and Mud Pie, a sweet, straight-from-2010 selection.

The "nostalgic culinary journey" will include fresh spins on these classics, which will be available for just a few weeks once they debut.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of Parkers' Lighthouse. This milestone is a testament to our dedicated team and loyal patrons," said Stacy Lee, General Manager of Parkers' Lighthouse.

"The throwback menu items are a tribute to our history and a thank you to our guests who have supported us throughout the years. We hope these dishes bring back wonderful memories for our longtime customers and create new ones for first-time visitors."

To view all of the appetizing anniversary odes as they roll out, month-by-month, you'll want to "shine a light" on the restaurant's social pages.

Happy 40th anniversary, Parkers' Lighthouse!