Los Angeles Art Show Is a Creative Nexus for Artists, Fans, and What's Next

What to Know Through Feb. 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

$30 general admission (one day)

Find hundreds of exhibitors, talks, chances to meet artists, and more at "The Most Comprehensive International Contemporary Art Show in America"

Humans are deeply creative beings, and our inherent creativity is called upon, and deftly employed, in hundreds of big and small ways each day.

Quite often, though, we need a fast infusion of inspiration, a path to wider ideas, and the chance to bask in the incredible inner worlds of talented makers, with all of the instant gifts such a communion often brings.

There are few better paths to connecting with the creative spirit than the one that takes place over several spirited days each winter at the Los Angeles Convention Center's West Hall.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the Los Angeles Art Show, a multi-day feast for the senses, and it is now welcoming art fans, exhibitors, artists, and everyone who wants to roam a remarkable realm of imagination.

A general admission ticket for a single day? It's $30, and you can find yours here.

Gallerist talks are among the highlights of the spacious spectacular, which features thousands of photographs, paintings, sculptures, textiles, and more on vibrant display.

Plenty of people attend simply to connect with the smart splendor of it all, and maybe find a piece or two or 20 that they feel especially bewitched by.

The theme, vibe, and heart of this celebrated show? It's contemporary, so think of your visit as a visit to the future, for innovative artists so often serve as our ambassadors to the ideas of tomorrow.

Participants include Desert Valley Gallery, Moonship Fine Art, and Arcadia Contemporary; find the full list and helpful show map here.

Pictured: A past view of the Los Angeles Art Show.