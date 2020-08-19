Los Angeles Zoo Is Reopening

What to Know Wednesday, Aug. 26 reopening

Tickets for members and the general public go on sale on Aug. 19 at noon; advance reservations only

New safety protocols, including face coverings and physical distancing, are in place

Calling upon any animal park for a day out in the sunshine and fresh air?

First things first: You're going to give the local residents a wide and respectful berth. You'd never dream of entering their personal space, or approaching the place where they're sunning, snoozing, or having a snack.

The same principles will apply when the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens reopen, after a multi-month closure due to the pandemic, on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The Griffith Park zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

"During the closure, the Zoo worked on creating a safe, modified reopening experience for its guests that conforms with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s safety protocols for Zoos that includes limited capacity, timed-ticketed entry, closure of indoor and high-touch spaces, requirement of face coverings, and supplemental signage throughout the Zoo," the staff shared in a statement.

The signs include recommendations like "Keep a Komodo Dragon Apart" and other helpful and important tips.

Capacity will be limited, face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and older, and visitors will want to mind the new "traffic flows and pathways" put in place.

Staff members will also be wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing.

And as for indoor and "high touch" areas? They'll remain temporarily closed. You can read all of the new policies, and what you can expect, right here.

Reservations, for both zoo members and the general public, open at noon on Aug. 19, and advanced reservations are required (so no walk-ups, please).

"By the time we reopen our gates on Aug. 26, the L.A. Zoo will have been closed to our community for an unprecedented 166 days," said Denise M. Verret, CEO & zoo director of the Los Angeles Zoo.

"The world has changed over the last several months, and so has your Los Angeles Zoo. You will notice enhanced protocols and procedures onsite to ensure the health and safety of all guests, staff and animals."

"We are thrilled to be able to yet again provide our community with an outdoor, enriching experience that connects people with nature and the animals in our care. Welcome back to the L.A. Zoo!"

For more on the announcement, visit the zoo's social pages now.