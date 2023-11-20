‘Love Actually Live' is a cinematic stage experience that soars with songcraft

What to Know "Love Actually Live" at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 22-Dec. 30

$69 and up

When a film makes its way to the stage — which isn't always a given, seeing as how few movies truly do — it often hews fairly strictly to everything that fans saw on the big screen.

That's been changing in recent years, with fresh songs and novel dance numbers appearing in live productions, giving people who know the film by heart something new to look forward to when visiting a performance venue.

An intriguing example of this film-to-stage experience, but with an uplifting twist, is "Love Actually Live." It is a live show that takes its plot notes and character development from the Christmas classic, but it tells the intertwining stories in an inventive way.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This has been a hit with audiences, so it is no surprise that "Love Actually Live" is returning to The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for a multi-week engagement starting on Nov. 22.

It's the fourth go-around for this joyful production, which employs technology to weave some of the film's most tender touchstones into what's happening in the theater.

Songs are the main and moving driver in the stage show, but wait: Some of the best-loved moments from the heartfelt film will also be screened, enhancing the emotion.

"Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as 'Christmas is All Around,' 'Trouble with Love,' and Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now,' The Wallis team revealed.

"We are overjoyed to welcome 'Love Actually Live' back to our stage," said The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO Robert van Leer.

"There is no better way to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season than with the visionary cast, crew, and beautifully supported live orchestra that makes this performance one to remember."

Adding an added swirl of sparkle to this outing? "Love Actually" is marking its 20th anniversary in 2003.

It's a seasonal treat that's shown staying power through the years and now decades, and with its memorable soundtrack in tow plus new music, it has become a perfect work for the stage.

Tickets start at $69 and may be purchased here.