The Original Farmers Market's ‘Lucky 8' dining deals return for Lunar New Year

What to Know Lunar New Year Lucky 8 Specials

Original Farmers Market

Through Feb. 10, 2025

Several deals are found throughout the public market, including a half sandwich, fries, and a cup of the soup du jour at Du-par's Restaurant, priced at $8.88 (tax and tip are additional)

6333 W. 3rd Street in Los Angeles

Other non-dining offers, including merchandise, are also part of the "Lucky 8" specials

There are always tempting bargains to be found around the Original Farmers Market, the airy, stay-awhile spot that's graced the corner of Third & Fairfax for over 90 years.

Picking up a perfect piece of fruit for a dollar (or less) is always a possibility, while some small bags of candy or nuts are just a few bucks; fries, coffees, and other goodies will also fall on the "I've got the cash for that" side of things.

But come the Lunar New Year, the deals-aplenty vibe only deepens with the public market's "Lucky 8" specials.

These deals, which return over several winter days, can be found at several market vendors; they're back for 2025, through Feb. 10, so you'll want to peruse what's being offering and make for the magical, clocktower'd corner at once.

And, yes: The prices revolve around a certain lovely lucky number, so you will find "8" somewhere in the amount you'll pay, though note at a few places there might be tax to pay and gratuity.

Some 2025 eye-catchers, and by "eye-catchers" we do mean the tempt the tastebuds?

Du-par's Restaurant has a half sandwich, fries, and cup of the day's soup priced at $8.88 — tip and tax are additional — while a California Handroll and Spicy Tuna Handroll are $8.88 at Hoki Sushi.

And at Magee's House of Nuts, one of the market's most storied tenants? A pound of delicious fruit nut spread is $8.88.

All of the deals are listed on this page, but, again: Get to the Original Farmers Market by Feb. 10 if you'd like to eat and "8" in honor of the Lunar New Year.

Check out the non-food deals, too, at places like By Candlelight and Sticker Planet.