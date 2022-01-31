‘Lucky 8' Specials Return to the Original Farmers Market

What to Know The world-famous public market is located at Third & Fairfax in Los Angeles

Deals will be available Feb. 1-8, 2022, while a Year of the Tiger chalk mural will go on display starting on Feb. 4

China Depot's Orange Chicken Bowl with Steamed Rice is $8.88, while Local Ice will have a pint of ice cream for $8.88

Any afternoon spent at the Original Farmers Market is full of auspicious deliciousness, fortuitous moments, and an air of cheer that feels rather charmed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Call it the spirit of the storied spot, which has been bringing joy to the corner of Third & Fairfax for, wait for it, almost 88 years.

That's an important consideration as we begin the Lunar New Year, on Feb. 1, 2022, for that fortunate number will appear in several dishes and drinks sold around the history-rich public market.

Over 20 vendors, in fact, will participate in the week-plus happening, which will include deals on main meals, desserts, and all sorts of fresh fruits, too.

Where to start? Peking Kitchen will have Veggie Egg Rolls for 88 cents each, while China Depot's Orange Chicken Bowl with Steamed Rice will be priced at $8.88.

A Ham and Cheese Crepe at the French Crepe Company is $8.88 for eight days, starting on Feb. 1, while Local Ice will offer a pint of ice cream for $8.88.

Other around-the-market items in the promotion meatballs, apples, pickles, coffee, and more. Oh yes, and few non-food goodies, like a Lucky Cat Sticker Box at Sticker Planet (the price is $2.88).

Adding beauty and flair to the eight-day delight, which will run from Feb. 1 through 8? Red lanterns and other decorations, including a chalk mural of a tiger by artist Jennifer Ripassa.

Find the piece, weather permitting, on the landmark's Plaza area beginning on Feb. 4.

All of the 2022 specials can be found on the market's "Lucky 8" Lunar New Year page, right here.