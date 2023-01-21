Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year Festivities Begin at Disney California Adventure Park

Ortensia and Oswald are gleefully greeting visitors at the theme park, where several uplifting happenings, fortune-filled foods, and look-ahead events are afoot.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Through Feb. 15, 2023 at the Anaheim theme park; a park ticket and reservation are required
  • Ortensia and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit are festively attired and posing for photos
  • Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, celebratory foods, and six marketplaces are part of the fun, as well as a new short presented before "World of Color"

Joyfully jumping into the year to come with an auspicious outlook, oodles of upbeat-a-tude, and a hope-filled wish in your heart?

Plenty of Disney California Adventure guests will be doing just that in the weeks ahead, thanks to all of the fabulous fortune-forward festivities at the Anaheim theme park.

For the Lunar New Year celebrations have now commenced, bringing with them ebullient appearances by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia, his beloved feline friend.

"This year's festivities ring in the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac calendar and the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac calendar," shares Disneyland, making the cute cameos by these classic characters especially timely (and especially sweet).

The "... multicultural celebration is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures," and guests can count on enjoying all sorts of "Asian-inspired food and beverages, beautiful décor, live entertainment and themed merchandise."

A spirited parade led by Mulan, a lantern-lovely short shimmering before "World of Color," an appearance by Raya among the park's majestic redwoods, and other convivial offerings will weave through the wonder.

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and his sweetheart Ortensia the cat join the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim through Feb. 15, 2023. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland Resort guests can experience the Lunar New Year celebration with Mickey and Minnie in their festive attire at Disney California Adventure Park. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Raya from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" returns to the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Disney California Adventure. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Hurry Home — Lunar New Year Celebration" returns, presented before "World of Color" in Disney California Adventure. This heartwarming nighttime water show tells the tale of a little lantern's quest to reunite with family for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune for the Lunar New Year. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Delightful desserts will abound during the celebration; look for limited-time goodies like Mandarin Mousse Cake.
Savory fare like Mickey Mouse Hot Dog Buns is on the menu during the Lunar New Year celebration.

Lunar New YearAnaheimDisney California Adventure
