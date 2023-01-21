Lunar New Year Festivities Begin at Disney California Adventure Park

What to Know Through Feb. 15, 2023 at the Anaheim theme park; a park ticket and reservation are required

Ortensia and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit are festively attired and posing for photos

Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, celebratory foods, and six marketplaces are part of the fun, as well as a new short presented before "World of Color"

Joyfully jumping into the year to come with an auspicious outlook, oodles of upbeat-a-tude, and a hope-filled wish in your heart?

Plenty of Disney California Adventure guests will be doing just that in the weeks ahead, thanks to all of the fabulous fortune-forward festivities at the Anaheim theme park.

For the Lunar New Year celebrations have now commenced, bringing with them ebullient appearances by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia, his beloved feline friend.

"This year's festivities ring in the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac calendar and the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac calendar," shares Disneyland, making the cute cameos by these classic characters especially timely (and especially sweet).

The "... multicultural celebration is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures," and guests can count on enjoying all sorts of "Asian-inspired food and beverages, beautiful décor, live entertainment and themed merchandise."

A spirited parade led by Mulan, a lantern-lovely short shimmering before "World of Color," an appearance by Raya among the park's majestic redwoods, and other convivial offerings will weave through the wonder.