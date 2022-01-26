Lunar New Year Fests Dance Into Local Shopping Centers

What to Know Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1

Citadel Outlets will feature lion dancers, music, and more

Other Southern California spots, including Mainplace Mall, will feature music, crafts, and red-envelope giveaways

Finding festive, sunshine-laden, and spirited Lunar New Year celebrations, the sort of spectaculars that aren't ticketed and don't require a fee, can be as simple as making your way to a local shopping center or outdoor mall, all to enjoy the hope-filled holiday.

It's an auspicious occasion that will welcome The Year of the Tiger on Feb. 1, but a number of spots around the region, including the Citadel Outlets, will pay homage to the Chinese New Year traditions of music and dance even before January concludes.

A 17-foot Chinese pagoda is currently on display at the Citadel Outlets, and pretty red lanterns can be admired around the center's outdoor areas.

And on Jan. 29 and 30, the lion dancers arrive, with performances at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 o'clock on both days.

The outdoor shows are free to enjoy.

Adding to the auspicious spirit of the weekend? The shopping destination will be handing out red envelopes at the Customer Service Center, envelopes filled with store discounts, and even the occasional gift card.

But more revelry is happening close to the 5 Freeway, with Mainplace Mall in Santa Ana hosting its Lunar New Year fun on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 5 o'clock.

A zither performance, craft-making opportunities, stilt walkers, and red envelopes (some containing $2 bills) are on the sweet schedule.

Several malls around Southern California, including The Beverly Center, The Grove, and the Americana at Brand will also be giving away red envelopes in the days ahead, fortune-lovely packets containing $2 bills, special offers, or great giveaways.

And the beloved wish trees of Santa Monica Place will go on dazzling display on the day Lunar New Year 2022 begins.

Stop by from Feb. 1 through 8 and add your hope, dream, or desire to the elegant arboreal display.