Mac ‘n cheese pancakes, please: Eye the eats of Knott's Berry Farm's PEANUTS Celebration

What to Know PEANUTS Celebration at Knott's Berry Farms

Through Feb. 25; the celebration is included with your theme park admission

Themed foods are available for a separate fee; cheesecake, hamburgers, and more are on the menu

The treats 'n eats of the PEANUTS comic strips and television shows are well-known to fans — popcorn, toast, and jelly beans spring to mind — but when it comes to the PEANUTS Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm, an annual wintertime whimsy, the menu gets even more super.

Or "Snoopy-ier" is perhaps more fitting, with fun foodstuffs that pay homage, in name and flair, to several of the characters who regularly popped up in the world created by iconic comic artist Charles Schulz.

The grinful get-together is dancing its way across the theme park, which has boasted PEANUTS-theming in its Camp Snoopy area for over four decades, through Feb. 25, 2024.

"Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert," the chance to meet Franklin and pose for a picture with PigPen, a skill-cool sketch school, and a trivia challenge? All of these nifty activities, and more, are on the sweet-spirited schedule.

But between all of the Lucy-inspired larks and Peppermint Patty-cool pursuits?

You may want to stop for a nosh or two. And there are plenty of those: Knott's Berry Farm has several snacks on the menu that take their appetizing inspiration from the world of PEANUTS.

A few foodstuffs may be found below; will you begin with the mac-topped pancakes or a cheesecake nibble? This may require some deep thought, just the sort of pondering Charlie Brown and Linus engaged in as they leaned against the famous thinking wall seen in the comic strips and shows.

Knott's Berry Farm Cinnamon Sugar Churro stuffed with Jelly, with a Peanut Butter Drizzle, and Bacon Bits

Knott's Berry Farm Fully Loaded Funnel Cake topped with a Cheesecake Batter and Mac Gummies

Marcie's Alfredo Pasta Pinwheel Marcie's Alfredo Pasta Pinwheel

Knott's Berry Farm Snoopy's Mac and Cheeseburger with Burger Sauce

Schroeder’s Fluffy Breakfast Mac and Cheese Pancake served with a side of Bacon and Maple Syrup