Madame Tussauds to Honor Betty White, Help LA Zoo

What to Know Monday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a "Thank You for Being a Friend" sing-along will take place at noon

Donate any amount, enjoy the Betty White Naked Hot Dog from Pink's, and snap a sweet photo with the icon's wax figure (located in the museum's lobby; entrance beyond that point is ticketed)

All proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Zoo

Posing with the famous wax figures of Madame Tussauds Hollywood has long been a merry must-do for visitors to Tinseltown, and for those locals looking for a lively outing with a starry dimension.

But few of the stars seen around the Hollywood Boulevard museum draw delighted crowds in the way that the Betty White figure long has, which is, unsurprisingly, no surprise.

The ever-funny, deeply inspiring, and animal-championing icon passed on Dec. 31, at age 99, and local spots like Madame Tussauds are eager to pay heartfelt tribute, all while aiding a cause Ms. White dearly loved: Helping the Los Angeles Zoo.

That tribute will arrive on Jan. 17, the occasion of the star's 100th birthday.

And anyone is welcome to stop by, make a donation, and take a sweet snapshot with the Betty White figure, which features the star in a bright pink tracksuit.

Oh yes: And the figure based on the comedy favorite is smiling, of course, which is how fans will always remember her.

Important to know?

The wax figure will be placed in the museum's lobby for the special event. If you'd like to enter and view the rest of the museum, that's ticketed, while pictures with Betty's pink-tracksuit'd tribute will be by donation on Jan. 17.

There's a tasty component to the celebration, too: Pink's Hot Dogs will be on hand to serve the Betty White Naked Hot Dog, a condiment-free menu staple since 2010.

Your donation will also net you one of these famous frankfurters, too, in addition to the chance to take a picture. (The original Pink's, on La Brea Avenue, just concluded a 9-day fundraiser for LA Zoo on Jan. 9, with all proceeds from the Betty White Naked Hot Dog going to the animal park.)

And if you're at Madame Tussauds Hollywood right at noon on Jan. 17?

Feel free to join the celebratory sing-along, one you surely know the words to (if you know a certain show by heart).

The choice of the happy ditty? It's "Thank You for Being a Friend," the theme song of "The Golden Girls," the spirited and sassy sitcom forever associated with the spirited, sassy, and spectacular star.