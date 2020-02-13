‘Magic Happens’ Parade to Cast a Spell at Disneyland

Whether you've plunked down on a curb well in advance, or you've exited a restaurant to find a parade just starting, the feeling can be the same: Experiencing a Disneyland-style procession can seem as though a sparkly wand was waved in your general vicinity.
And plenty of sparkle will twinkle along Main Street, as well as the entire parade route at The Happiest Place on Earth, when a brand-new daytime extravaganza
debuts on Friday, Feb. 28.
It's called
"Magic Happens," and it boasts a line-up of classic cameos and new favorites, including a marigold-magical "Coco" float, an appearance by Merlin, and a strong "Frozen II" presence, too.
Find a bit of curb now, or perhaps your favorite chair, and take a look at some early photos that just materialized, as magical things are wont to do, a full fortnight ahead of the parade's opening day.
Pictured during a backstage rehearsal of the “Magic Happens” parade set to debut at Disneyland Park in California Feb. 28, 2020, performers known as “magic makers,” represent stylized aspects of “Disney magic” – from beauty to strength and everything in between. The parade, led by Mickey Mouse, will come to life with an energetic musical score and new songs and will feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey Mouse leads the way, gliding along on glistening swirls of magic emanating from a giant, iridescent magical hat. (Disney)
Moana journeys forth in her voyager canoe, on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings, and inset with dazzling, animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds. (Disney)
Singer-songwriter Todrick Hall works on the music for the all-new “Magic Happens” parade coming to life for guests at Disneyland, beginning Feb. 28, 2020. “Magic Happens” will feature an energetic musical score and a new song, co-composed by Hall. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Merlin from “The Sword in the Stone” wisely leads the way for young Arthur, who finds the magic within himself as he pulls the sword from the stone, claiming his place upon the throne. (Disney)
Tiana and Naveen from “The Princess and the Frog” are seen amidst a swirl of golden flowers where they share a kiss, completing their transformation back into human forms. (Disney)
The “Magic Happens” parade dining package features a delicious lunch and a special voucher that provides guests with access to a reserved viewing area for the parade at Disneyland Park. Guests may learn more about the dining package, available at Plaza Inn, and make reservations at Disneyland.com or on the Disneyland App. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Miguel appears in person for the first time, celebrating the magic that happens when he strums the guitar of Ernesto de la Cruz in the Disney and Pixar film “Coco.” This spectacular float bridges the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with vibrant marigolds, and fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel’s dog Dante. (Disney)
Fresh merchandise themed to "Magic Happens" will be for available for purchase, including these Minnie ears, complete with an iconic Sorceror's hat. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Sipping on something refreshing while waving at Elsa, Tiana, Merlin, and Mickey, too? There's a new "Magic Happens" cup for that. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey Mouse, in an all-new sorcerer-inspired costume, will lead the way from atop a 15-foot tall iridescent magical hat. Performers, known as “magic makers,” represent stylized aspects of “Disney magic” – from beauty to strength and everything in between. "Magic Happens" begins at Disneyland park on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)