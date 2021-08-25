Magic Key Passes Go on Sale Today, Disneyland Fans

What to Know Magic Key passes go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PDT; purchase online at Disneyland.com or through the Disneyland app

The four Keys, which include different features, perks, and levels of access, include Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, Imagine Key; monthly payment plans available for California residents

Important: You'll need to have a park reservation in addition to any pass you purchase

You can bibbidi and you can bobbidi and you can boo all you like, but if you're waving your wand ahead of 10 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, Aug. 25, you'll be wand-waving too early.

But at 10 o'clock?

Turn an ear and listen if you will: That's the moment when an ensorcelled lock finally unlocks, a mystical door creaks open, and a new array of choices glimmer, like so much pretty pixie dust, before you.

For Magic Key, the brand-new program for Disneyland Resort fans who'd like to hold an annual pass to the Anaheim theme parks, will go on sale.

The former annual passes were retired earlier in 2021, but the Disneyland magic-makers vowed to create a fresh way to frequently call upon both The Happiest Place on Earth and Disney California Adventure.

There are four different Keys to choose from, with each selection offering a variety of features and perks. The Keys' names? They're as Disney-esque as you'd like: Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, Imagine Key.

It really depends on how often you'll visit the Anaheim theme parks, whether you'd like discounts on food and merchandise, and if having your parking covered, or partially covered, by your pass is important to you.

A good idea before the clock chimes 10 times on the morning of Aug. 25?

Review this official Disney Parks Blog post, which covers an assortment of commonly asked questions and answers for those Disneyland devotees who are considering purchasing a Magic Key pass.

Topics like monthly payment plans (available to California residents), upgrading an existing theme park ticket, and how to reserve once you're holding a pass.

Oh yes: Reservations will still be required, even if you have a Magic Key. And how many reservations you can make will depend upon the type of Magic Key you purchase.

Something sweet that's highly bibbidi and very bobbidi and oh so boo?

If you're among the first fans to purchase a Magic Key, within the program's first 66 days (an ode to Disneyland's recent 66th anniversary), you'll receive a "special charter member welcome package," which includes a magnet, pin, and more merry and merch-y Magic Key goodness.