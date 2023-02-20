Magnolia Trees Are in Magnificent Burst at SoCal's Showiest Gardens

What to Know Magnolia trees are a late-February favorite around Southern California, with pinky blossoms thickly festooning branches

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is home to several; make for the Meadowbrook garden to view the colorful winter bloomers

The Arcadia garden is open on Monday, Feb. 20 (Presidents Day)

February is a month with so many glorious gifts but one of its main surprises? It can host both wintry blasts and summerlike afternoons, sometimes in the very same week.

And while the world has felt a little softer, and sunnier, over Presidents Day Weekend 2023, the cold ways of January days will soon return, putting a temporary stop to any summer-inspired plans we've been happily hatching.

Before the rain arrives, however, there are chances to see some of the cheeriest sights of the second month, specifically all of the tree-tastic bloomers now gracing some of Southern California's largest gardens.

Several stunning spots will be open for Presidents Day, which is Monday, Feb. 20.

And if you'd like to see some bright blooms ahead of the rainstorm that's due to sweep through later in the week, you may want to saunter through the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, where the splendid Magnolia trees are in deep pink-a-tude.

You may have seen these trees in your own neighborhood or while out-and-about, lush and lovely specimens that serve as early harbingers of spring.

The Arcadia destination boasts several, and admiring their showy splendor on Presidents Day, or in the days immediately following, is recommended for Magnolia mavens.

Other regional gardens are also open on the holiday Monday, including the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. Camellias are still doing their ultra-fabulous February thing, and cherry tree blossoms are at the start of their ethereal run.

Do investigate advance purchase rules at the garden you're interested in visiting, as well as any required reservations if you'd like to call upon The Huntington on a weekend or holiday.