‘Make March Matter' for Children's Hospital LA

What to Know March 1-31, 2021

SoCal restaurants, shops, and businesses will raise money for CHLA

Dates vary by business, so check out the full list; people are also invited to fundraise on their own or donate directly, if they like

Picking up some doughnuts for tomorrow's breakfast, or a burger for lunch, or browsing toys for an upcoming birthday?

Many Southern Californians will be doing just those things throughout the month of March.

But there's a way to shop, dine, and go about your day-to-day to-doings while also showing your support for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

For Make March Matter, the hospital's annual region-wide fundraising campaign, is here, and dozens of local businesses are on board to play a give-back, full-of-heart part.

What's this long-running fundraiser all about? "Make March Matter is an annual campaign that unites businesses and the community in support of children's health and Children's Hospital Los Angeles."

"Shop, dine or participate in an event with a participating partner and funds will be donated to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care."

If you visit Go Get Em Tiger in Los Feliz during the campaign, and purchase the "specially designed cookie" created for Make March Matter, all of the sweet's proceeds will be donated to the hospital.

You can find the full roster of area participants on this page.

Pink Peony Kids, Vineyard Vines, DK's Donuts and Bakery, Randy's Donuts, Revive Jewelry, and several other spots are on board (but do check dates and details to time your purchase and/or visit).

Make March Matter goes beyond businesses raising money, as central and essential as that component is to the campaign. You can create your own fundraising page or donate directly to the hospital here.