Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit

By Alysia Gray Painter

You don't need a tricorder, a phaser, or a Starfleet uniform in your armoire to be a longtime fan of the "Star Trek," the '60s-era show that grew into a full-on, multi-prismatic, incredibly realized pop culture universe.

But adoring the uplifting vision of the phenomenon's creator Gene Roddenberry, and tuning in for the Trekverse's many celebrated chapters, which have included a host of obsessed-over television series, movies, conventions, trips, and more, is certainly a solid way to approach your fandom.

Now here's another: Make for the Skirball Cultural Center, where a large-scale exhibition celebrating all things "Star Trek," and most importantly its lasting commitment to a host of values like kindness, empathy, and justice, opened on Oct. 7, 2021.

No transporter is required, but you will need to make your way to the Skirball before "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds," beams away on Feb. 20, 2022.

That time-tweaking mischief-maker Q might simply appear in the middle of the prop-packed presentation, as is his charming way, but humans on this planet will need to purchase a ticket in advance. General admission is $18.

Skirball Cultural Center
"Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" opened at the Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 7, 2021. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
The exhibition was previously scheduled to open in 2020, but the Skirball delayed its debut to late 2021. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
Starfleet uniforms, including one worn by Dr. Leonard H. McCoy, or "Bones," if you prefer, are on view. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
How do you say "this exhibition is full of so many amazing marvels" in Klingon? (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
Visitors can view ship models from just a few feet away. Can you name them all? (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
Even the Gorn, one of Captain Kirk's best-known foes, makes a cameo. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
Another fan favorite is in the house: The Borg. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
"'Star Trek' depicts a future where members of a diverse team work together, strengthened by their unique qualities and backgrounds," shared Skirball Museum Director Sheri Bernstein. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
"This hopeful vision resonates deeply with the Skirball's commitment to help build a society in which everyone belongs and is valued for their unique contributions. I can't think of a more apt exhibition to help us welcome our community back than the phenomenal 'Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds.'" (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
Data, too, is on display. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)
"Original scripts, concept art, storyboards, and production drawings" are all in this stunning celebration, in addition to dozens of props, artifacts, and costumes. Want to see "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" before Feb. 20, 2022? Make it so. (Courtesy of Skirball Cultural Center)

