Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit

You don't need a tricorder, a phaser, or a Starfleet uniform in your armoire to be a longtime fan of the "Star Trek," the '60s-era show that grew into a full-on, multi-prismatic, incredibly realized pop culture universe.
But adoring the uplifting vision of the phenomenon's creator Gene Roddenberry, and tuning in for the Trekverse's many celebrated chapters, which have included a host of obsessed-over television series, movies, conventions, trips, and more, is certainly a solid way to approach your fandom.
Now here's another: Make for the Skirball Cultural Center, where a large-scale exhibition celebrating all things "Star Trek," and most importantly its lasting commitment to a host of values like kindness, empathy, and justice, opened on Oct. 7, 2021.
That time-tweaking mischief-maker Q might simply appear in the middle of the prop-packed presentation, as is his charming way, but humans on this planet will need to purchase a ticket in advance. General admission is $18.