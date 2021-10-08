Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit

You don't need a tricorder, a phaser, or a Starfleet uniform in your armoire to be a longtime fan of the "Star Trek," the '60s-era show that grew into a full-on, multi-prismatic, incredibly realized pop culture universe.

But adoring the uplifting vision of the phenomenon's creator Gene Roddenberry, and tuning in for the Trekverse's many celebrated chapters, which have included a host of obsessed-over television series, movies, conventions, trips, and more, is certainly a solid way to approach your fandom.

Now here's another: Make for the Skirball Cultural Center, where a large-scale exhibition celebrating all things "Star Trek," and most importantly its lasting commitment to a host of values like kindness, empathy, and justice, opened on Oct. 7, 2021.

No transporter is required, but you will need to make your way to the Skirball before "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds," beams away on Feb. 20, 2022.

That time-tweaking mischief-maker Q might simply appear in the middle of the prop-packed presentation, as is his charming way, but humans on this planet will need to purchase a ticket in advance. General admission is $18.