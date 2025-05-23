Festivals

Make merry at the medieval ‘Koroneburg Renaissance Festival'

The ye olde season of jousting, jesting, and frolicking is in full flower at the "permanently built" faire.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Dave Fimbres Photography

What to Know

  • "Koroneburg Renaissance Festival"
  • Opens May 24 in Eastvale
  • Saturdays and Sundays through June 22 (also open on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 26)
  • $18.03 and up

You've got your lucky lute, and your bell-laden jester's hat, and the most colorful pair of tights you own, but where can you prance, dance, and savor the joys of spring as June joyfully approaches?

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a word, or three, it's the Koroneburg Renaissance Festival, a fantastical trip back to medieval Germany.

Reaching the 16th century sounds like you might need to have a powerful wizard in your friend group, but if you do not know a spell-caster, worry not: Driving to Eastvale, near Corona, is what is required.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In other words, there's no need to recharge your time machine to reach this popular celebration. (That's a lengthy process anyway, and we're never sure where the charger is.)

Merrily launched in 1998, the festival is "permanently built," making it one of the few Renaissance events in the region with that designation.

Games that hearken back to centuries long gone, rollicking songs, artisanal items for sale, foodstuffs that are very much of the time — or "tyme," if you prefer — and ye olde sights will hold spritely sway every weekend from May 24 through June 22; the festival will also be open May 26, a Monday.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Things to do 17 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: LA Fleet Week 2025 sails for Southern California

Memorial Day 20 hours ago

Memorial Day events include a desert flower drop and Canoga Park parade

Costuming-up is part of the throwback fun, so slip into your most medieval smock, cape, or suit of armor and be among others who share a similar sense of sartorial flair.

Fancy a ticket to this time-travel-y extravaganza?

Send your trusty falcon in the direction of this site at once, where admissions may be purchased.

This article tagged under:

FestivalsArt and CultureCorona
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us