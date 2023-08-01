Malibu Chili Cookoff tickets are in full bubble (so scoop yours now)

What to Know Sept. 1-4, 2023; advance tickets are required

The event raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

Single-day tickets and weekend-long passes are available

The beginning of any month often prompts the "one month closer" excitement online, the memes and videos that people happily post because some favorite season or event seems even nearer with the turn of the calendar page.

And the first day of August may wear the "one month closer" crown, because we're one month closer to cooler weather, Halloween festivals, and, oh yes, all of those pumpkin drinks.

We're also a month closer to food festivals that favor more fiery dishes, the warm-the-tum tastes that feel just right when autumn is on the approach.

The Malibu Chili Cookoff, while technically still happening during the summertime, is a savory September celebration, one that features several piquant tastes and lots of to-dos. And even better? The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is the beneficiary.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will happen over four flavorful days at the very beginning of September (yep, that would be Labor Day Weekend).

Artisans to browse, a family-fun carnival, and the 21-plus Barefoot Lounge are all the sweet sides to this big bowl of tasty chili.

And speaking of the chili? Vegan versions shall be available, as well as traditional meat and beans. Prices may start at around two bucks for a bowl and wrap somewhere around $14 or so, say organizers.

For tickets and more appetizing information about this homespun/hometown Malibu gem, dip your bowl into this site now.