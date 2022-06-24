Mall-tastic: Watch ‘Movies on the Roof' in Sherman Oaks

June 24 through Aug. 27 (Fridays and Saturdays)

Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks

$5 general admission; 100% of the proceeds will go to Hope of the Valley

Popcorn and butter, soda and ice, celluloid and projectors, movie trailers and anticipation: Cinema has seen plenty of dynamic duos over the last century-plus, those terrific twosomes that add tanginess to the timeless act of enjoying a film.

We'll add another to the list, a pairing that rose to prominence with the rise of the shopping center: Malls and movies.

Many film fans have watched many blockbusters at the local cineplex, the one you have to stroll by several stores to reach, and actual malls seen in movies?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The behemoth buildings are often a major, and majorly entertaining, cinematic setting.

Swirl in some San Fernando Valley-style magic into the mall-movies brew and you have a mall-y, movie-strong soirée that's perfect for a weekend evening.

And that's just the sort of under-the-stars event that will soon shimmer in Sherman Oaks.

My Valley Pass, the organization that champions the San Fernando Valley's culture in numerous witty ways, has produced a number of outdoor screenings and movie-fun events, and pop-up drive-in theaters, too.

Now the group is back, at Westfield Fashion Square, for several summery flicks, beginning on June 24.

But wait: The movies aren't unspooling inside the shopping-and-more destination, but rather atop Westfield Fashion Square's parking garage, which affords vast views and twinkly lights as night arrives.

It's a location that gives the series its memorable name: Movies on the Roof.

The five-dollar ticket is all you require to see all sorts of from-the-past favorites, from "The Wedding Singer" (on June 25) to "Swingers" (July 15 is the date).

All proceeds will benefit Hope of the Valley, which works to "prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness" around the region.

Much like you'd visit a mall's map to get a sense of where everything is, you'll want to act on the early side if you'd like to attend a screening: Tickets are available now at the My Valley Pass site.