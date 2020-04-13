Mammoth Mountain

Mammoth Mavens Are Sharing Mountain Memories

The poles-and-skis destination is temporarily closed, but fans are reminiscing (and some are even winning those classic beanies).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kevin Westerburg/MMSA

What to Know

  • Mammoth Mountain is temporarily closed
  • The ski and ride destination invited its fans to share #MammothMemories on Instagram
  • Randomly selected people will receive an iconic Mammoth beanie

Name the quintessential wintertime hat, at least a stylish topper that's synonymous with the Golden State.

You might look to your favorite school, and whatever head-topping knitwear they offer, or go with a souvenir chapeau you picked up at a popular California attraction.

But, if you love the Eastern Sierra, winter sports, and a certain peak-pretty place? You're probably rocking the famous Mammoth beanie, a sight that's as synonymous with the ski spot as marshmallows in a cup of hot cocoa.

It's the colorful noggin-warmer that enjoys a design update each year, giving skiers and snowboarders a fresh look to rock on the slopes.

Historic-Cultural Monuments 4 hours ago

A Beloved Landmark Gets a New Sign With Retro Cred

online learning for kids 9 hours ago

All-Ages Workshops Share Art- and Music-Making Inspo

To treat fans, to lift spirits, and to look both back and ahead in sweet, simultaneous fashion, the people behind Mammoth Mountain are treating those who dig the destination with a beanie giveaway.

Simply share your #MammothMemory on Instagram, tag it, and see if you get a delightful DM, informing you that you've won a beanie.

The beanie giveaway is "random," but even if you don't win one, think about how your favorite memory of the mountain will cheer others who love it.

Love it, and can't visit right now, due to #SaferatHome (and, yes, Mono County is actively asking road-trippers to postpone popping by the area during the statewide response to the coronavirus).

As for what's happening at Mammoth Mountain?

"All Operations Suspended Until Further Notice" is the main message on the site, so do stay tuned.

This article tagged under:

Mammoth Mountain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us