Mammoth Mavens Are Sharing Mountain Memories

What to Know Mammoth Mountain is temporarily closed

The ski and ride destination invited its fans to share #MammothMemories on Instagram

Randomly selected people will receive an iconic Mammoth beanie

Name the quintessential wintertime hat, at least a stylish topper that's synonymous with the Golden State.

You might look to your favorite school, and whatever head-topping knitwear they offer, or go with a souvenir chapeau you picked up at a popular California attraction.

But, if you love the Eastern Sierra, winter sports, and a certain peak-pretty place? You're probably rocking the famous Mammoth beanie, a sight that's as synonymous with the ski spot as marshmallows in a cup of hot cocoa.

It's the colorful noggin-warmer that enjoys a design update each year, giving skiers and snowboarders a fresh look to rock on the slopes.

To treat fans, to lift spirits, and to look both back and ahead in sweet, simultaneous fashion, the people behind Mammoth Mountain are treating those who dig the destination with a beanie giveaway.

Simply share your #MammothMemory on Instagram, tag it, and see if you get a delightful DM, informing you that you've won a beanie.

The beanie giveaway is "random," but even if you don't win one, think about how your favorite memory of the mountain will cheer others who love it.

Love it, and can't visit right now, due to #SaferatHome (and, yes, Mono County is actively asking road-trippers to postpone popping by the area during the statewide response to the coronavirus).

As for what's happening at Mammoth Mountain?

"All Operations Suspended Until Further Notice" is the main message on the site, so do stay tuned.