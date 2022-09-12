Mando to Mickey: D23 Expo Reveals Big Disneyland Openings, Updates

What to Know D23 Expo took place from Sept. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center

The Disney fan convention has become synonymous with major reveals, including what people can expect to soon see at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure

The Mandalorian and Grogu will appear at Galaxy's Edge, while Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will see a number of notable additions, including a third attraction

No matter how many times a Disneyland devotee visits The Happiest Place on Earth, there is always something new awaiting them. A new treat, a novel experience, a different way to see a delightful attraction thanks to updated tunes, a seasonal overlay, or both.

Likewise, D23 Expo, the large-scale Disney fan convention that pops up at the Anaheim Convention Center every few years — has become known for giving fans that same thrill of discovery.

Big announcements, wowza reveals, and all sorts of major debuts that stir anticipatory excitement are unveiled at the three-days event, with new movies, TV shows, and additions to the Disney theme parks on the centerstage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022 expo announced several soon-to-debut Disneyland Resort spectaculars, attraction openings, character cameos, and more. Take a look at many of these mondo reveals below, and check out the full slate at the official Disney Parks Blog.