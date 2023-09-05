Mangia! ‘Taste of Italy Los Angeles' will spotlight local pizza, pasta, and Prosecco

What to Know A Taste of Italy Los Angeles, a fundraiser for the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles

Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Pico House in DTLA

$90 general admission

There's a reason that the words "enchantment" and "evening" and "eating" so frequently appear in a single sentence, and it isn't totally due to them all alliteratively sharing the same first letter.

Mostly, it is because the timeless act of dining outdoors as the stars are beginning their nightly twinkle-twinkle is something that humans have enjoyed — yet another "e" word that is so apt — for countless years.

Add early autumn to the equation and you've got something truly special.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The team behind the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles has long embraced this festive fact, giving those Southern Californians who adore great Italian food, community, and starlight a chance to savor all of these elements over one enchanted evening.

That evening, "A Taste of Italy Los Angeles," will again shine on Saturday, Sept. 23, just a couple of days into the fall season. It's a time of year known for its foodie proclivities, and several local favorites will be there to pour the Prosecco, line up the succulent pizza pies, and dish mountains of luscious, saucy, meatball-marvelous pasta onto waiting plates.

Billed as our city's "premiere Italian food and wine event," the celebration will feature "the region's best Italian restaurants, authentic products, and world-class wines, with live performances in a spectacular, historic setting."

That picturesque setting?

It's just outside the storied Pico House near Olvera Street. The area will be transformed into a one-night-only piazza, one that boasts the mood lighting and happy hum that encourages easy conversation, the raising of glasses, and music-sweet joy.

If you're hoping that string lights, the kind that boasts small glowing globes, will further that piazza-like feeling, past evenings have included the iconic illumination.

Some of the eateries set to show at the 2023 party, which benefits the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles? The list, so lengthy, instantly stokes the appetite: Puglia Restaurant, Taub Family Wines, Ambrogio Espresso, Gelato Go, and Amante Pizzeria will all be in attendance.

A general ticket is $90 and other ticketing and table options are available.