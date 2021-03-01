March 1, a Day Full of Local Flower Power, Has Bloomed

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad opened on March 1 (advance reservations only)

Wildflower season is open as of March 1 at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster

Blooms are in their very early stages (or not appearing at all) at both places, so check their social pages before considering a visit

If the flowers of Southern California were to pinpoint a shared birthday, the sort of occasion that would highlight all of their particular strengths and characteristics, they might choose March 1 as the merry moment.

Of course, we're well aware that flowers sprouting in different locations cannot gather together, thanks to the fact that earth-embedded roots have an impressive way of keeping petal-pretty blossoms sticking to one spot.

But let's go ahead and call the first day of March the Flower Birthday, or at least Flower Power Day in Southern California.

It's something of a mouthful to say, it's true, and we're pretty sure that flowers don't require a celebration filled with streamers and party hats.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Consider this, however: Two of our region's biggest bloom spots both observe a traditional March 1 opening, each and every year.

True, neither The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster experience anything close to peak bloom on March 1, but it is an auspicious day for both places, the sun-bright start of their seasons.

And in 2021?

Those hope-filled runs have now bloomfully begun, now that March 1 has arrived.

The Flower Fields are now open, with a number of safety protocols in place.

The Giant Tecolote Ranunculus that is synonymous with the spacious property is starting to pop, but full bloom often takes place in April.

Keeping an eye on the destination's social pages is a smart idea, and remembering that an advance reservation is necessary is a must.

Also good to keep in mind? The final day of the annual run always coincides with Mother's Day, which is May 9 in 2021.

And at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve?

The season of wildflowers, which include the famous poppies, yes, but other splendid specimens as well, has officially began on March 1.

But "very little rainfall" over the winter months means the buds are not blooming.

Still, if you make a plan to call upon the airy expanse in the coming weeks, reviewing these tips is a wise move. And, of course, you'll want to watch for updates from the reserve, to see if those orange icons begin to make a big splash.

Here's a handy notion: The Poppy Cam can give you up-to-the-minute pictures of the wildflower scene.

Happy Flower Power in Southern California Day, bloom buffs. There's still a ways to go before super-blooms, or other-blooms, capture our fancies, but when March 1 arrives, we know spring's gifts aren't too far in the distance, whatever those gifts might be.