Marionettes Materialize at a ‘HaLLoWe'eN SpoOkTaCuLaR'

Wondering what the fabulous host of the Halloween costume party will be wearing?

Call it a spooky source of anticipation, the kind of thing you ponder as you head up to the front door and into the sartorially outlandish celebration.

But you won't need to wonder what look the host of an upcoming kid-cute Zoom party will be rocking, not when you learn that the figure behind the festivity is the famous Green Witch.

Not the Knott's Berry Farm Green Witch, though she is certainly famous, but rather the Green Witch known to little ones across California, thanks to her charming appearances with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

The Highland Park troupe, which is keeping the merry marionette spirit of founder Bob Baker thriving online during these event-lite times, knows the Green Witch is a wonderful representative of the Halloween spirit.

So she'll be at the free "Halloween Costume Party," on Saturday, Oct. 31, all to give kids and parents something sweet and a little eeky to do on a day that's seen many festivals cancelled.

But before that?

There's the "Public Zoom HaLLoWe'eN SpoOkTaCuLaR," a virtual version of the theater's long-running and ever-popular October offering.

What can you expect to see, once you pay the $10 ticket fee?

"On Halloween morning, gather your goblins and ghoulies for one of our favorite seasonal shows- Hallowe’en SpoOkTaCuLaR! You'll be digitally delighted by this haunting showcase of sweet spooks, including the Purple People Eater, Dracula, the Invisible Man, and many more!"

Again, the free costume bash will follow the $10 Spooktacular, so plan to attend both if you can. And again, this is virtual, all from home, if you want to stay comfy and not dress up.

And there's more Bob Baker Marionette Theater ghouly goodness in the (virtual) air: PlayhouseLive, the new streaming service from the Pasadena Playhouse, will have the "HaLLoWe'eN SpoOkTaCuLaR" for rent, over 48 hours, for $14.99.