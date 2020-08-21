Market Tavern Opens at the Original Farmers Market

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pub-loving people, it's time to feel chuffed, for a new establishment, themed to British eats and drinks, just opened at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax.

Market Tavern, which features both indoor and outdoor seating (though, indeed, only the outdoor section is open right now), was found by British musician Gary Twinn and British chef Brendan Collins.

Mr. Twinn is familiar to regulars at the landmark public market, as he manages E.B.'s Beer & Wine and Bar 326.

This new venture spotlights the classics of a classic British menu, but with plenty of modern moxie and fresh California flair. There is, in fact, a "rock and roll influence" permeating Market Tavern, a vibe that says traditional but deeply unstuffy.

But speaking of being stuffed? Oh joy: Sunday roasts, "with all the trimmings," will be a hallmark of this mid-city contemporary pub.

That rock and roll spirit? It's seen in the style of the restaurant, which is found on the northwest corner of the clocktower'd public market.
The full English? That's served daily, all day long.
Outdoor seating is currently open at Market Tavern, with safety protocols in place.
As for a peek indoors? This is what guests may expect when indoor dining returns: warm lighting, stools made for chitchat, and plenty of top-shelf spirits.
Fish and chips are, of course, on the menu, along with the all-important vinegar shaker.
Succulent and savory pies also have their place.
Sweets are cheekily served on faux newspaper, an ode to days gone by.
A fireplace in the corner of the patio? This'll make for cozy conversing in just a few months time.
Find Market Tavern near Gate 4 at the Original Farmers Market. It's open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and, pip pip, pick-up is available.

