Market Tavern Opens at the Original Farmers Market

Pub-loving people, it's time to feel chuffed, for a new establishment, themed to British eats and drinks, just opened at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax.

Market Tavern, which features both indoor and outdoor seating (though, indeed, only the outdoor section is open right now), was found by British musician Gary Twinn and British chef Brendan Collins.

Mr. Twinn is familiar to regulars at the landmark public market, as he manages E.B.'s Beer & Wine and Bar 326.

This new venture spotlights the classics of a classic British menu, but with plenty of modern moxie and fresh California flair. There is, in fact, a "rock and roll influence" permeating Market Tavern, a vibe that says traditional but deeply unstuffy.

But speaking of being stuffed? Oh joy: Sunday roasts, "with all the trimmings," will be a hallmark of this mid-city contemporary pub.