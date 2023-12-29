Marx Brothers fans, greet 2024 with mirth at the Aero Theatre

What to Know American Cinematheque has long screened a pair of Marx Brothers movies on New Year's Day at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica

Enjoy "Monkey Business" and "A Day at the Races" on Jan. 1, 2024

$13 general; Andy Marx, Groucho Marx's grandson, will introduce the films

New Year's Day traditions are as plentiful as petals on a perfect rose, but not every uplifting happening is pomping through the streets of Pasadena on Jan. 1.

We do blithely observe other sunny-of-spirit customs here in Southern California, and one of the most time-honored and twinkly mirths-it-up on Montana Avenue on the first day of the year.

The Santa Monica location may give a hint: It's the Aero Theatre we're talking about, the film-fancying spot helmed by American Cinemathque. And inside the cinema on Jan. 1, each and every year for several years running, or just about?

The Marx Brothers have held sassy sway.

It's a way to add a hefty dose of joy, cheekiness, and witty wordplay to the early hours of the new year, in hopes that the rest of the calendar will stay as spunky and smiley.

The two films chosen for the 2024 Marx Brothers New Year's Day Event will please fans and tempt newcomers to their oeuvre, surely: "Monkey Business" and "A Day at the Races" will shimmer beginning at 2 o'clock.

Oh yes: These are matinees, meaning you can sleep in New Year's morning and be home in time for your lucky supper, if you like to eat some fortunate foods on the first day of the year.

But the afternoon is all about popcorn, yuks, and Marx-y madcap-a-tude at the Aero Theatre. Find your tickets now to the popular celebration.