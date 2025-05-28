Movie make-up magic and monsters galore will haunt this Pasadena expo

What to Know "Monsterpalooza"

May 30-June 1, 2025

Pasadena Convention Center

400+ exhibitors

$50 Friday; $55 Saturday; $55 Sunday; $99 3-day ticket

Monsters, in the stories we fancy and fear, never seem to emerge out of a dazzling sunbeam or ray of light; rather, otherworldly figures lurch out of the shadows or a cloud bank or a heavy veil of fog.

Which makes the return of "Monsterpalooza," a colossal convention honoring Hollywood make-up magic, cool costuming, famous film villains, and all sorts of scary figures and favorites, perfectly timed.

Nope, we would describe May Gray nor June Gloom as producing an especially "heavy veil of fog," especially several miles inland around Pasadena, but the murky skies will make for a monstrously appropriate setting for the May 30-June 1 spectacular.

It's all moaning and groaning at the Pasadena Convention Center, with one-day tickets starting at $50 (that's for Friday entry; the price goes up a little bit on Saturday and Sunday).

Over 400 vendors will add an eeked-out ambience to the convention hall, with make-up demos showing at-home haunters how to add a third (or fourth) eyeball to someone's face or a pair of convincing werewolf ears to the top of a person's head.

Other t-t-terrifying treats include "hyper-realistic sculptures" and way-cool animatronics on display in the Monsterpalooza Museum and an assortment of panels featuring actors, directors, and the movie magicians that bring outlandish and eerie worlds to goosepimply life.

Matthew Lillard of "Scream" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" — and, of course, "Scooby-Doo," too — is a guest at the 2025 event, as is Tobin Bell of the "Saw" films. Selma Blair, Cole Sprouse, and several other horror legends and genre-ruling gems will stop by.

Just be sure to check the schedule to time your visit to the artists and actors you'd like to see.

Shopping, too, is a central pastime at the three-day monster-vaganza, with movie-quality cosmetics, toys, artworks, posters, and more for sale.

May Gray is giving us all the foggy feels, which puts us in a Halloween-y frame of mind (even if, yes, late October in Southern California is on the bright and warm side).

Moan and groan your way to the Crown City as May meets June for all sorts of scarified sights, and some straight-from-Tinseltown tips on great monster-making, at this monstrously major expo.