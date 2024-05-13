May Gray FTW: The Flower Fields will stay open for an additional week due to cooler temps

What to Know The Flowers Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

The airy attraction is home to over 70,000,000 Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms each season; it is typically open from March 1 through Mother's Day

The 2024 season will now conclude on May 19, thanks to the "cooler spring weather"; purchasing your ticket online is required

What's the address for Mother Nature? Does she have an @ she regularly checks or an email she looks in on, at least now and then?

For sincere gratitude is due, the sort of gratitude that "stems" from a longer bloom season at a famous and flowery wonderland of color and beauty.

Yes, we said "stems," as we are talking about The Flower Fields, the celebrated Carlsbad destination known for millions of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blooms.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And Mother Nature is to thank for something rather wonderful: The season was just extended by a week at the lovely location, meaning it will now shutter on May 19 rather than its traditional close-by date of Mother's Day.

It's a real FTW moment for May Gray, the catchy name for an atmospheric phenomenon that occurs in several parts of California in the spring. May Gray can deliver lots of "for the win" moments this time of year, at least for those people who know that a bit of gloom can often encourage a lot of bloom.

"Thanks to Mother Nature and her cooler spring weather, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch has extended its blooming season," read a cheery message from the attraction's team.

There's more to the upbeat announcement: Not only are ranunculus flowers still flowering, but a "Sea of Sunflowers" is, too, and sweet pea blossoms in the Sweet Pea Maze.

Tractor rides, the Butterfly & Illusions Gardens, and The Artist Garden are just some of the other wholesome pursuits people can savor while calling upon the spot, which is just a short jaunt from the Pacific Ocean.

You'll see the Big Blue in the distance and, thanks to the aforementioned "cooler spring weather," sense its briny tang.

Well, maybe, or should we say "May"-be, which is definitely a May Gray reference. These cooler days are full of marine layer loveliness, and, if you're lucky, a visit to The Flower Fields will occur when the air is feeling especially ocean-y.

Buying your ticket online, though, still very much stands: Be sure to book your admission, and book it soon, for the whimsical wonderland of petaldom closes on May 19, 2024.