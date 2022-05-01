May, the Strawberriest Month, Is Here to Cheer

Everything may be coming up roses at the moment — one glance at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge colorfully confirms this assertion — but when the fifth month dawns, our fruit-forward proclivities grow as quickly as a berry-producing plant basking in the sunshine.

Because strawberries have long been May's merriest dessert topper, its singular snack, the juicy goodie we reach for when baking the celebratory desserts of Mother's Day and graduations.

At least around Southern California, where May has long seen a line-up of strawberry-scented larks, from small affairs to out-sized, multi-day festivals.

True, the 2022 California Strawberry Festival, that huge, tart-tossing, pie-gobbling gathering in Oxnard, and a sweet staple of mid-May, has been canceled, but you can still find other strawberry sights, tastes, and experiences around the region.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Garden Grove's strawberry-themed celebration is still on the calendar, so circle Memorial Day Weekend if you'd like to stop by this carnival-cute delight, which is famous for its quirky contests, family fun times, and, oh yes, all of that free shortcake, an opening night tradition.

And a stately spin on shortcake is now available for purchase at Milk Bar's special Mother's Day shop, along with Strawberry Shortcake Cake Truffles.

As for what this Good Humor Bar-inspired gateau is all about? Picture "vanilla cake layered with silky sweet cream frosting, thick, tangy ribbons of strawberry jam, and buttery shortcake crumbs."

A six-inch cake is $59, and you can pick it up at the company's Melrose Avenue flagship or choose delivery.

Happy strawberrying, Southern Californians. Wherever you find this fruit, may your May be particularly fruitful, juicy, and brimming with beautiful berries.