McConnell's Has a Special Ice Cream Bundle for Mother's Day

What to Know Order through the McConnell's Fine Ice Creams site; ships nationwide

$58

Name some of the foodstuffs that are part of a Mother's Day celebration, and you might go first to your tasty family traditions, the lasagna or ramen or other amazing main meals that you cook or bake to honor your favorite person on the planet.

Then there are the brunchier offerings, from the Benedicts to the crepes to, of course, the mimosa, which is as much a part of the second Sunday in May, for some moms, as flowers, chocolates, and hugs.

But one of springtime's most special occasions also arrives just as the temperature is beginning to head up, up, up, meaning a food that has a frostier character may be a welcome treat, especially if your mother has a known sweet tooth.

To help frostily facilitate this getting-ice-cream-to-mom process, McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, the legendary Santa Barbara scoop shop, has created a celebratory Mother's Day Bundle in honor of the 2021 event.

So what makes a "bundle" in the world of ice cream? In this case, you're looking at five flavorful pints well-chosen for this offbeat way to say Happy Mother's Day.

Included in the pack, which can ship nationwide?

Honey & Cornbread Cookies, Double Peanut Butter Chip, Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie, Eureka Lemon & Marionberry, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries are the spotlight pints.

Do one or all of those goodies speak to you on behalf of your mom? Is she a devoted maven of marionberries or a peanut butter person, through-and-through?

Above all, has ice cream long been her ultimate go-to indulgence?

Call it a great way to treat her while also supporting a California classic, which, by the by, now has scoop shops beyond the American Riviera (and, yes, you can find some McConnell's flavors in the cold aisle at your local grocery store).

For shipping information and more, visit this page now.

The 2021 date for Mother's Day? The happy holiday flowers on Sunday, May 9.