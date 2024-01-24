McDonald's

McDonald's brings back ‘Double Big Mac' for limited time

The "Double Big Mac" is available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide starting Wednesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

It's McDonald's most famous menu item, and it's twice as big for a limited time only starting on Wednesday.

The Chicago-based burger chain is introducing the "Double Big Mac," coming with four beef patties and more Big Mac sauce when compared to its original counterpart.

The larger sandwich will still contain all of the standard Big Mac fix-ins: shredded lettuce, chopped onions, pickles, a slice of American cheese and a sesame seed bun.

The Double Big Mac is making a return to participating restaurants nationwide after first making a brief appearance on menus in 2020.

The sandwich is the latest in a slew of changes McDonald's has made over the past few months, including vowing to open nearly 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years.

The chain also previously said it was making tweaks to its burgers to include meltier cheese and softer, freshly toasted buns.

In 2025, it expects to bring back its McCrispy sandwich to nearly all global markets.

McDonald's is working to phase some things out.

Earlier this year, the chain announced it was eliminating items from the McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. The chain is also transitioning away from self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the country and replacing them with "crew managed" beverage stations.

By 2032, all self-serve beverage stations are expected to be phased out, a spokesperson said.

