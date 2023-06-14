Some birthdays come with cakes. Some come with cupcakes. But this one, that celebrates a fan-favorite purple McDonaldland character, comes with something a little more colorful.

Earlier this week, McDonald's launched the special edition "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake" that comes with a medium French Fry, choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNugget, a Grimace-approved purple milkshake -- made up of "McDonald’s signature vanilla soft serve and berry flavors," a spokesperson for the chain says.

Birthday treat or not, the shake has found both lovers and haters on social media.

"Happy birthday, Grimace," one tweet reads. "Your long overdue signature shake tastes chemically purple, and I kind of love it."

"My daughter just got one, thinking it would be too overwhelmingly berry & sweet and she wouldn’t like it. I tasted it," a comment on NBC's Facebook post read. "It’s actually really good. More vanilla than berry. Of course it’s sweet, bc it’s a shake. But it’s tasty, too."

Others, however, got more descriptive.

"Mine said Children's grape Claritin," someone wrote in response.

Those looking to purchase the meal can expect to spend around $15, however, price is determined by "each individual restaurant and may vary based on location," McDonald's says.

And while the shake is meant to be served with the rest of Grimace's special birthday menu, "requests for just the shake can be accommodated by speaking with a member of our crew," in-person, at participating restaurants, the chain adds.

Although Grimace's exact date of birth remains unknown, what is clear is that the creature was first introduced as a McDonaldland character in June of 1971, and is said to be thriving as a young, spry 52-year-old.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s...and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” said Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA Tariq Hassan, in a release.

According to officials, the "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake" will be available at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last.

But Grimace isn't the only pillow-shaped item hitting McDonald's Meals this year.

Beginning in late 2023, McDonald's will start inserting popular plus Squishmallows into Happy Meals across the country.

According to toymaker Jazwares, Happy Meals later this year will feature one of 24 exclusive Squishmallows, with each participating Mcdonald's location offering between 10 and 12 designs. Additionally, 14 of the Squishmallows will also include a themed digital playlist, which can be accessed via QR code and is meant to "capture the excitement and energy of each Squishmallow's personality."

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture," a statement from Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s said in a release.

According to officials, Squishmallows will be available at participating locations while supplies last. A specific start date was not provided.