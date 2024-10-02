Halloween

McDonald's famous Halloween buckets are coming back

The fast-food restaurant brought the beloved buckets back in 2022 for the first time since 2016. They initially debuted in 1986

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

They're baaaaaack.

McDonald's confirmed Tuesday it's bringing back its iconic Halloween Boo Buckets. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and starting Oct. 15, the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The fast-food restaurant brought the beloved buckets back in 2022 for the first time since 2016. The Boo Buckets, four of them this year, will be available while supplies last or until Halloween. They come with stickers, too.

When do McDonald's Boo Buckets return?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The McDonald's "Boo Buckets" will be available Oct. 15 at participating restaurants for a limited time.

How can you order a boo bucket?

Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. Each comes with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink. Order through the app or at a McDonald's location. Prices may vary by location.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays

The Holiday Ice Rink opens next month with new themed nights and cool fun

Downey

Space Shuttle prototype headed for Downey's Columbia Memorial Space Center

There are four designs of this year's buckets in green, blue, orange and white.

On X, McDonald's fans responded with excitement for the buckets. However, on Instagram, a number of people responded to McDonald's posts complaining they were not happy with the design for 2024.

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us