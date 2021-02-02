McDonald's Is Treating First Responders to Free McMuffins

What to Know Every Thursday in February, 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.

"(A)ny hospital and healthcare worker, police officer or firefighter with ID or badge"

Drive-thru or takeout

Weekends are famous for their often elaborate breakfasts, or at least those earlier-in-the-day meals that boast a little something special or extra.

So how do we do breakfast on Thursday, the weekday that serves as our bridge to the weekend?

Seeking out a day-starting goodie on the fourth weekday, just as the weekend finally comes into view, is a time-honored tradition observed by many breakfast buffs.

McDonald's is on board with this nice notion, but even nicer? The company is taking each Thursday morning in February to say "thank you" to our first responders for all they have done to serve our community during the pandemic.

To show that good feeling, the company is giving away Egg McMuffins and small coffees to any hospital or healthcare worker who shows their badge or identification at a participating McDonald's.

Police officers and firefighters are also included in the gratitude-filled give-back.

Those February Thursdays? Mark 'em down: The 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th.

And, for sure, you'll want to visit the drive-thru, or stop by for takeout, during the breakfast hours, all to snag your cheesy, well-egg'd freebie, and your complimentary caffeinated sip, too.

Good news: Breakfast at your local McDonald's stretches for five hours, starting at 5:30 a.m. (meaning, if you're there right when your free McMuffin window opens, you can enjoy the sunrise while you eat).

"In SoCal, the impacts of COVID-19 remain profound and the efforts of our frontline responder community have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Richard Shalhoub, association president of the local McDonald's franchisee group and owner of 31 McDonald's restaurants in Palm Springs/Riverside County.

"By offering a small measure of appreciation and warm breakfast, McDonald’s SoCal franchisees hope to extend our deepest gratitude to the heroes in our community giving us their all."

The February freebies will be available at over 700 Southern California McDonald's, including restaurants located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

Thank you, first responders. Enjoy a classic morning treat, over four February Thursdays, and a cup of something hot and flavorful, too.