McDonald's Launches a SoCal Chicken Sandwich Deal

What to Know Every Sunday, Feb. 28-March 28, 2021

Purchase the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich through the app, receive a second Crispy Chicken Sandwich for free

700+ participating locations around Southern California

With days warming up and the sky offering that soft, March-is-nearly-here sunshine, seeking the sort of hearty foodstuffs that do well in a backyard settings, or when placed upon a park's picnic table, has become the order of the day.

But what to order?

If you're looking for a deal, specifically a giveaway that rocks a buy-one-get-one vibe, best get a McDonald's app on your favorite device and pronto, too.

For a limited-time, Sundays-only special kicks off on Feb. 28, all to celebrate the company's brand-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Buy the sandwich through the app and enjoy a second Crispy Chicken Sandwich for free.

Things to keep in mind?

You'll want to keep in mind that over 700 Southern California McDonald's are participating in the deal, but it is a giveaway that's only happening over five consecutive Sundays.

Which means it all wraps up on March 28.

Something else celebratory about the next few weeks? McDonald's reader boards will be touting the arrival of the new menu item.

There are three spins on the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, including the classic take (crinkle cut pickles top it, and it is served on a potato roll that is both toasted and buttered).

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a piquant version (there's Spicy Pepper Sauce, you bet), while the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise, too.