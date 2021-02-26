deals

McDonald's Launches a SoCal Chicken Sandwich Deal

Eager to try the company's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and get a second sandwich for free? Here's how...

By Alysia Gray Painter

McDonald's

What to Know

  • Every Sunday, Feb. 28-March 28, 2021
  • Purchase the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich through the app, receive a second Crispy Chicken Sandwich for free
  • 700+ participating locations around Southern California

With days warming up and the sky offering that soft, March-is-nearly-here sunshine, seeking the sort of hearty foodstuffs that do well in a backyard settings, or when placed upon a park's picnic table, has become the order of the day.

But what to order?

If you're looking for a deal, specifically a giveaway that rocks a buy-one-get-one vibe, best get a McDonald's app on your favorite device and pronto, too.

For a limited-time, Sundays-only special kicks off on Feb. 28, all to celebrate the company's brand-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Buy the sandwich through the app and enjoy a second Crispy Chicken Sandwich for free.

burgers Feb 17

Yes, Please: Slater's 50/50 Has a Pepperoni Pizza Burger

plant-based 3 hours ago

Plant-Based Meatball Eatery Makes Delish Hollywood Debut

Things to keep in mind?

You'll want to keep in mind that over 700 Southern California McDonald's are participating in the deal, but it is a giveaway that's only happening over five consecutive Sundays.

Which means it all wraps up on March 28.

Something else celebratory about the next few weeks? McDonald's reader boards will be touting the arrival of the new menu item.

There are three spins on the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, including the classic take (crinkle cut pickles top it, and it is served on a potato roll that is both toasted and buttered).

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a piquant version (there's Spicy Pepper Sauce, you bet), while the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise, too.

This article tagged under:

deals
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us