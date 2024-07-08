‘Everyone's favorite sandwich' is making a return at McDonald's

A rather cheesy, smoky burger will soon make a reappearance on McDonald's menus nationwide.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese has been dubbed "everyone's favorite sandwich" by the Chicago-based fast food giant. The burger consists of a 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of melty American cheese three half strips of thick cut Applewood Smoked bacon, three fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a special, smoky BLT sauce - all on a toasted sesame seedbun, according to McDonald's USA Menu Spotter.

While most of the ingredients are clear-cut, the sauce might spur some questions.

"The smooth and creamy BLT Sauce is seasoned to perfection with paprika, parsley and black pepper," according to the burger's entry on the menu spotter page. "Get ready to experience a sweet and tangy, savory and garlicy sauce that has a lingering smokiness.

If a single burger won't quite fill your stomach, there's another heavier option. The Cheese & Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder features two patties instead of one.

The sandwiches, which first debuted in 2022, will be available at participating locations across the country starting on Wednesday, according to McDonald's.

If this sounds like something you might enjoy, you might want to get one sooner than later.

"Get ‘em while they're hot, because they’ll only be available for a limited time while supplies last," the fast food chain said.

It remains unclear how long the sandwiches will stick around this time.