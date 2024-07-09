McDonald's teams up with Kit Kat for its newest McFlurry

The House of Ronald McDonald decided to give us all a break.

On July 8, McDonald’s announced a new McFlurry flavor is joining the fold: Kit Kat Banana Split. The new flavor is the latest of the chain’s ice-cold team-ups with candy industry titans — the menu also lists Oreo and M&M varieties.

The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry features the restaurant’s signature vanilla soft serve, real banana, strawberry clusters and pieces of crunchy Kit Kat wafer bars. The limited-time dessert is available at participating locations nationwide starting July 10 while supplies last.

Though McDonald’s doesn’t often add new frozen treat flavors, fans were also blessed in May with the Grandma McFlurry featuring “a delicious syrup” and chopped, crunchy candy pieces — people said it tasted like butterscotch.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other past flavors include 2023’s Peanut Butter Crunch — a hit with customers — and strawberry shortcake.

Additionally, McDonald’s announcement confirmed the return of its Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC), which comes back to menus on July 10. It’s also available without cheese, and folks who want more beefy goodness can make it a double.

Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese. (McDonald's)

This burger first debuted in 2022, and its latest iteration features a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, three tomatoes, shredded lettuce and BLT Sauce all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. McDonald’s says the sauce has a “lingering smokiness” and is seasoned with paprika, parsley and black pepper.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with — or without — Cheese will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

McDonald’s has been pumping out new menu items all year long. The brand recently announced its Special Grade Garlic Sauce inspired by McDonald’s Japan’s Black Garlic Sauce — it’s the “first EVER garlic sauce” to hit the chain’s U.S. menu, according to the company.

The restaurant has also officially entered the value wars with its $5 Meal Deal, joining a bevy of other chains trying to draw in customers with more affordable eats. The bundle dropped June 25 and includes four items: a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: