McDonald's teases release date for the return of a fan-favorite menu item

McDonald's is bringing back a once-popular menu item this year, and fans got a glimpse at when they can expect it.

The world's largest hamburger chain announced Tuesday that Snack Wraps would return on the 14th. The only problem? It didn't reveal which month, though it did say the date would be sometime this year.

snack wraps 0x.14.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025

Fans quickly began commenting with guesses in the comments section, but McDonald's offered only cheeky responses like, "I cannot confirm or deny or confirm."

heres what i can say: — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025

i cannot confirm or deny or confirm — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025

In that announcement, the chain only revealed the year: 2025.

Once considered an affordable fan favorite, the Snack Wrap was pulled from menus in 2016, though some versions remained on select international menus. In the years since, the removal has been the center of petitions calling for the wraps' U.S. return.

Last year, Wendy's announced a Snack Wrap of its own in an effort to quench fans' desire.

Which options will be available in the McDonald's resurgence remains to be seen.

Previously, McDonald's had offered the Snack Wrap with both crispy and grilled chicken, as well as having honey mustard and BBQ options.

The Snack Wrap is the latest menu item to make a comeback for the world's largest hamburger chain and comes as the chain plans to focus on its chicken offerings.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said during a recent earnings call that the chain also plans to launch a "new chicken strip offering." No further details were provided, however.

"My U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we're going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year," Kempczinski said in response to a question.

In 2017, McDonald's introduced Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in 2017, but they were removed from menus in 2020.