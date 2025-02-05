Meatballs-on-a-Stick and other snacks rule Knott's PEANUTS Celebration

What to Know Knott's PEANUTS Celebration

Weekends, Feb. 8-March 9 (plus Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17)

Activities and shows included with admission; food and drinks are additional

You're festively familiar with Knott's Merry Farm and Knott's Scary Farm, the two seasonal overlays that bring so much holiday splendor, and spookiness, to the Buena Park destination.

As for the later part of wintertime at the theme park and its main celebratory vibe? You could think of it as Knott's Snoopy Farm, in a whimsical way.

True, it is always Snoopy-ish at Knott's — the PEANUTS crew came to play, and stay, in the early 1980s — but February and part of March is very much about elevating the charming world of cartoonist Charles Schulz.

And starting on Feb. 8, the PEANUTS-themed activities, shows, and character meet-and-greets will be plentiful, as will the treats and sips inspired by the annual happening.

We're doing a Snoopy dance over the Knott's PEANUTS Celebration, of course, which will fly a kite and run for the football each weekend from Feb. 8-March 9, as well as Presidents Day Monday, too.

Eager to know about some of the Knott's noms popping up during the multi-weekend run? Check out just a few of the treats and eats adding some plucky panache to the PEANUTS-y pastime.

A selection of snacks, main dishes, and desserts will be available for purchase during the 2025 Knott's PEANUTS Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Get your Corn Fries at Papas Mexicanas.

Head to Log Ride Funnel Cake for Woodstock's Bananas Foster Cobbler Funnel Cake.

Knott's Berry Farm Battered fried Meatballs-on-a-Stick with Cheeseburger Dip are on the menu at Strictly-on-a-Stick.

Confections that pay tribute to the PEANUTS gang will also pop up around the theme park.