Meet a Little Pup with a Big Job

By Alysia Gray Painter

Our dogs? They give us so much. Our pooch can be cuddling on our lap or giving us a friendly lick on the chin or simply snoozing at our side, and every single moment seems like a spirit-raising, feel-good gift.

Eski, the newest member of the brave and beautiful Squawdogs team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, surely looks like he is going to be quite the cuddler and chin-licker, but he also will have a different role in life: Assisting humans in the event of an avalanche.

Meet this little tail-wagger of a tyke now, and go ga-ga over the Golden Retriever puppy's first photo shoot.

9 photos
1/9
Ben Arnst
Eski is the newest recruit on the life-saving Squawdogs team.
2/9
Ben Arnst
Squawdogs is a rigorously trained unit of canines devoted to "Avalanche Rescue and Recovery."
3/9
Ben Arnst
The group's newest member isn't out in the field yet. He is, after all, just 7 weeks old, but soon he'll be big enough to help out his fellow team members on their missions.
4/9
Ben Arnst
This furry fellow is a sixth-generation Squawdogs team member.
5/9
Ben Arnst
Eski, like other members of the Squawdogs unit, are also part of the larger Search & Rescue efforts around the Lake Tahoe area.
6/9
Ben Arnst
He's got a ways to go, though. One day Eski won't fit so easily into a bag, but for now he can. Cue the "awwwws."
7/9
Ben Arnst
There are nine teams on the Squawdogs unit, and each team includes a dog and a handler.
8/9
Ben Arnst
Getting used to people zooming around on skis? Young Eski is already on it.
9/9
Ben Arnst
Learn more about the Squawdogs, and watch how Eski grows, at the team's official site. Following the social pages for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is a great way to follow Eski's adventures, as well as what all of the beautiful dogs on this important team.

This article tagged under:

Lake Tahoe

More Photo Galleries

Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash
Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash
Photos: This Is What Daily Life Looks Like Now in Southern California
Photos: This Is What Daily Life Looks Like Now in Southern California
Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes
Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes
Photos: Lakers and Clippers Battle for LA
Photos: Lakers and Clippers Battle for LA
Local Coronavirus Outbreak California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us