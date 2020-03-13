Meet a Little Pup with a Big Job

Our dogs? They give us so much. Our pooch can be cuddling on our lap or giving us a friendly lick on the chin or simply snoozing at our side, and every single moment seems like a spirit-raising, feel-good gift.

Eski, the newest member of the brave and beautiful Squawdogs team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, surely looks like he is going to be quite the cuddler and chin-licker, but he also will have a different role in life: Assisting humans in the event of an avalanche.

Meet this little tail-wagger of a tyke now, and go ga-ga over the Golden Retriever puppy's first photo shoot.