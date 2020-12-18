Meet a New Forever Pal at a Magical ‘Whisker Wonderland'

What to Know Dec. 19 and 20, 2020 (appointments only; please read all pandemic protocols ahead of time)

Reduced fees for dog adoption

Waived cat adoption fees, courtesy of the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation, and waived kitten fees, courtesy of ASPCA

While we may often see sunlight glinting off our dog's tags in Southern California, and find our cat stretched out in a warm beam on the living room floor, we don't often have the opportunity to see our sweet ones romping in the snow.

Which means that sweet sights of the season, such as flakes falling on fur? And a track of pawprints left in a fresh layer of crunchy cold stuff? Our friends in chillier climes are familiar with such moments, even if we are not.

But we can still take a stroll through a "Whisker Wonderland," and meet a marvelous friend, even if that friend will enjoy more sunshine than snowflakes here in Southern California.

For LA Animal Services, in partnership with the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation, is holding a weekend-long adoption event, one that will help individuals and families connect with a loving soul.

And save money, too, while do so. For the city department is shaving fifty dollars off the fee for adopting a dog on both Dec. 19 and 20, while cat fees will be waived courtesy of the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation.

And if you want a little mewful bundle of magic? Kitten fees will also be waived over the weekend ahead of Christmas, thanks to an ASPCA grant.

Keep in mind that you'll need to make an appointment before you visit a center, and that there are a few (fairly) new adoption steps to keep in mind, steps inspired by pandemic safety measures.

You say you already have a pumpkin at your place? There's a way to send the message of adoption fur, er, far and wide.

LA Animal Services is asking anyone who adopted through their centers to post a snapshot or video of their cat or dog on social media and tag your post with #LACityPets and #LAAnimalServices.

And if you can't adopt right now but are eager to foster during the frostier winter months and even into springtime? That, too, would be a big help, you big-hearted, critter-caring person.