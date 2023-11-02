Meet hundreds of dogs and cats at the Best Friends Super Adoption Event

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 at LA State Historic Park

Attendees can meet numerous dogs and cats needing homes

Family activities, vegan food trucks, and other happenings are part of the weekend

It's not all that uncommon for pet-championing people, the humans who are fully and unabashedly obsessed with their animals, to joyfully summon the word "super" on nearly every occasion.

Your cozy kitten is "super-snuggly," your ball-chasing pup is "super-fast," and calling every furball "super-snacky" feels like the most accurate thing to say in the world.

But when the "super" appears in front of "adoption" and Best Friends Animal Society is at the helm, you can count on a wonderful weekend of head-scritching, lap-cuddling, super-adorable moments.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And, just maybe, a weekend that's all about forever-friend-making, too.

For Best Friends Animal Society's Super Adoption Event is all about matching people and pets, those cuties in need of a new start, a fresh horizon, and a forever home.

It is trotting, with spunk, pluck, and plenty of adorable attitude, into Los Angeles State Historic Park near Chinatown on Nov. 4 and 5.

Around 1,000 — that's right, there are three zeroes there — of adoptable animals will play a poignant part in the 2023 event, which will also feature celebrity stop-bys, vegan food trucks, and family-oriented activities.

When an adoption event is this big, you can also count on several rescue groups and animal-supporting agencies to set up a booth or tent.

Hollywood Huskies, Pacific Pups Rescue, The Little Lion Foundation, and Wags and Walks will all visit the spacious outdoor spot during the heart-tuggable to-do; the City of Los Angeles Department of Animal Services and LA County Animal Care & Control will also be at the festival.

If you RSVP in advance — attending is complimentary — Best Friends Animal Society will have a free tote bag (yep, it is branded) for you, "while supplies last."