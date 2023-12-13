Meet Shogun Santa at Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo

What to Know Shogun Santa returns to Little Tokyo on Dec. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet the legendary favorite and take a photo at Japanese Village Plaza

Other holiday happenings, including Oshogatsu festivities in the new year, are on the Little Tokyo schedule

The holiday scene around Little Tokyo is always vibrant, and that vibrancy begins well before many neighborhoods are in the seasonal swing.

But if you'd like to become acquainted with one of the icons of the yuletide, a jolly legend who is synonymous with December in the DTLA neighborhood, you'll want to keep your eye on the middle part of the month.

That's what we're now rolling into, which means that Shogun Santa, that twinkly titan of Little Tokyo's sparkliest time of year, will be back to meet his many fans.

If you'd like a picture with the fanciful fellow, you'll want to stop by Japanese Plaza Village on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17. He'll be posing for photos in a beautifully decorated spot from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock each day.

Presenting the festive fun? It's the Little Tokyo Business Association, a group that's at the helm of many memorable happenings around the area.

It's an area that has become known for its holiday-inspired events — a Halloween block party has grown each year — but Christmastime is also a major draw for visitors looking to enjoy the neighborhood's multi-week merriment.

The Holiday Hop! is bouncing through Dec. 16 — you'll collect stamps from local businesses, with the chance of maybe-fingers-crossed winning a cool goodie bag, while the Holiday Lucky Draw! is on through Dec. 31.

And the day after Dec. 31?

Why that would be New Year's Day, of course, when Oshogatsu festivities return. There's a Jan. 1 happening at Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza, and a celebration at the Japanese American National Museum on Jan. 7.