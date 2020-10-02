Meet the Cutest (and Furriest) Ambassadors Around

By Alysia Gray Painter

The rigors, training, and preparation that goes into becoming an ambassador?

There's so much that goes into the process, of course. But sometimes if you're small, whiskery, and prone to adorable mewing, you ascend the ambassadorial ladder rather fast.

Such is the case with two young mountain lions found in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area in the summer of 2020.

They're now living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they will "... serve as ambassadors for the Santa Monica Mountains mountain lion population and their species," important roles, indeed.

To learn how this adorable duo came to fill these grand positions in the Grand Canyon State, take a look at the photos below, their story, and the fostering process that the team of concerned Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempted in an effort to keep the kittens wild.

You can read more about the process that was behind the fostering attempt at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area site, and meet the biologists and wildlife advocates working to save and support our mountain lions.

Now the Arizona-based ambassadors are "inseparable and a great comfort to each other." The rangers of the Santa Monica Mountains also report the youngsters are "thriving in their forever home." Want to learn more about their new digs, the Scottsdale Wildlife Conservation Center? Swish your tail and pad, cat-like, in this direction. (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)

6 photos
1/6
Biologists came across the cute kittens in the Simi Hills in early July, and proceeded to perform a health check while their mother was away. (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)
2/6
Soon after, "the mother’s GPS radio collar sent a 'mortality' signal," and the team moved quickly to find another mountain lion to foster the pair. A mountain lion mother with three kittens about the age of the duo was chosen. (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)
3/6
"These five kittens were all approximately the same age, which meant we had this unique opportunity to attempt fostering and give these kittens a chance to live in the wild," said wildlife biologist Jeff Sikich. (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)
4/6
"I had tried this with black bears on a previous research project and it had worked, but situations can vary for different species and individuals. I wasn’t sure if it would prove successful with these mountain lions." (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)
5/6
Biologists "... believe this marks the first time such an experiment has been tried with this species. While the foster attempt was not successful, scientists say it was a worthwhile undertaking to try and keep two wild animals in their natural habitat and to learn more about mountain lion behavior. They were temporarily housed at the Los Angeles Zoo." (Photos: courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)
6/6

This article tagged under:

Mountain Lion

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires
PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires
Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now
Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Glendora Public Market Makes Its Much-Anticipated Debut
Glendora Public Market Makes Its Much-Anticipated Debut
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us