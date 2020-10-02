Meet the Cutest (and Furriest) Ambassadors Around

The rigors, training, and preparation that goes into becoming an ambassador?

There's so much that goes into the process, of course. But sometimes if you're small, whiskery, and prone to adorable mewing, you ascend the ambassadorial ladder rather fast.

Such is the case with two young mountain lions found in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area in the summer of 2020.

They're now living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they will "... serve as ambassadors for the Santa Monica Mountains mountain lion population and their species," important roles, indeed.

To learn how this adorable duo came to fill these grand positions in the Grand Canyon State, take a look at the photos below, their story, and the fostering process that the team of concerned Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempted in an effort to keep the kittens wild.

You can read more about the process that was behind the fostering attempt at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area site, and meet the biologists and wildlife advocates working to save and support our mountain lions.