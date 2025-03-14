If you'd like to see a fish on land, pencil in ‘Grunion Time' this spring

What to Know Meet the Grunion

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

San Pedro

The program, which is followed by a stroll down to the beach to possibly witness grunion fishes spawning, happens on select spring nights

April 14 is the first 2025 grunion evening; the aquarium's last 2025 program will take place June 27; a Fishtival, with KCRW in the house, is set for June 13

$7 Meet the Grunion nights; ticket information about the separately priced Fishtival will be up on the aquarium site soon

We're ready for some wonder of the splashiest, soggiest, and sandiest variety. And the grunion, a fish that has wriggled onto land to spawn for eons, is capturing our wonder-needing notice as spring arrives, as it so often does.

That's because the fishes follow a spawning schedule deeply connected to the tides and the moon. And as warmer weather arrives in California, so do opportunities to observe the ocean-dwelling critters as they briefly venture out of the water to make more grunion.

Something that puts a grun, er, grin on our face when it comes to finding these fishes?

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro has long been a grunion go-to for those who'd like to get up on all things to do with the small and silver fish.

The aquarium's Meet the Grunion program has given many wonder-craving Southern Californians a window into the world of these sandy spawners.

Do you need some of that wonder? The 2025 schedule is live, and the first grunion-themed evening will occur Monday, April 14.

Oh, it should be said that these fishes are not big on sticking to weekend nights for their spawning commitments, which may make it easier on humans; as mentioned, they're governed by the tides and natural phenomena.

And while the concept of Monday may be found under many headers, “natural phenomena" is not one.

If you'd like to Meet the Grunion at the aquarium this spring, there are six nights to choose from, with the official Fishtival, which is also a KCRW Summer Night, taking place June 13.

Each evening includes grunion information shared by knowledgeable staff members and a stroll down to the beach to respectfully observe grunions wriggling busily and with impressive effort.

That said, there are some things to know: Grunions could skip out on an evening they're expected, which is always a possibility, so consider that before purchasing your ticket.

Dressing warmly is essential, even in June (or maybe especially in June, what with all the gloom). Also? Every 2025 aquarium evening is taking place during the closed season, which means catching a grunion is not permitted.

All of the grunion-y must-knows are on the aquarium site, as well as a grunion film and information about hatching.

Grunion fishes, it is your moment, but, lucky us, it is our moment, too, in a wondrous way.

For observing this age-old spawning rite can serve as a reminder of our planet's boundless ability to delightfully astound us, time and again.