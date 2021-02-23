Mel's Drive-In Is Bringing Back Skating Carhops, 1947 Prices

What to Know Friday, Feb. 26 will feature a "1947-priced" burger for 40 cents from noon to 4 p.m.

Carhops on rollerskates return on Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

8585 W. Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood

Straight from the life-is-cyclical, everything-from-the-past-finds-a-future files is the fact that the last year has seen a resurgence in several nostalgic pastimes.

Those pastimes include drive-in movies, those evenings spent in your car, under the stars, while you watch a film through your windshield.

Completing a puzzle as a family, too, has become a pursuit that's "clicked" with people in recent months.

And the carhop? That's also back, at a few local restaurants, giving diners a '50s-style experience of burgering-it-up from the front seat, all while swift servers deliver fries, shakes, and other old-school eats to nearby cars.

And sometimes, those carhops are rocking roller skates, to further up the nostalgia factor.

That's factor will be far-out and out-of-sight on Sunset Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 27 when skate-cool carhops return to Mel's Drive-In, all to swiftly hand-off hamburgers, sodas, and other diner-style classics to people inside their vehicles.

The carhops will be on the roll for two Saturday sessions, all to celebrate the restaurant's reopening after several weeks of closure: Noon to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 o'clock.

Good to know?

Mel's Drive-In reopens on Friday, Feb. 26, but the carhops will call upon the eatery on Saturday, Feb. 27 only. Again, the skaters'll glide only on Saturday, not on Friday.

But Friday, Mel's official reopening day, does have its own mustard-marvelous, bun-tastic perk: The neon-lit landmark will be serving "1947-priced" burgers from noon to 4 o'clock.

We're about to type the word "cents" soon, and not "dollars," if you're wondering what "1947" means in terms of money: These burgers are 40 cents apiece.

Have you only seen carhops on the silver screen? Have you only paid 40 cents for a burger in your burger-loving dreams?

Pick your day to turn your hot rod into the Mel's parking lot — Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for 40-cent burgers, Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. for carhop service — and then enjoy the vintage vibes from the comfort of your vehicle, as well as the return of a hot-griddled, thick-shake'd SoCal gem.