Memorial Day events include a desert flower drop and Canoga Park parade

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26, and many locations around our region, from town squares to museums, will pay poignant homage to the meaning behind the occasion.

Honoring the important and enduring legacy of armed service members, and gathering with the community to remember in gratitude, will also take place at cemeteries around Southern California.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Forest Lawn locations will host "A Day to Remember" May 26, offering us an emotion-filled opportunity to "... salute the courage and bravery of those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms."

The ceremonies will take place at a number of Forest Lawns, including Covina Hills, Long Beach, and Glendale, so be sure to check the details and time at the specific destination you'd like to visit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Take time to "Remember and Honor" at Los Angeles National Cemetery May 26. The outdoor ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and there's "ample parking" nearby.

Los Angeles Fleet Week events will take place at the Battleship USS Iowa Museum in San Pedro and across town throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

The 33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade is spending May 26 "Saluting the Price of Freedom" with a ceremony and 11 a.m. parade.

Thousands of blossoms falling from above is a singular and stirring sight, and it is one that visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum will behold May 26.

The annual Memorial Day "Flower Drop" takes place at 1 p.m. — the event begins earlier, at 10 in the morning — with the "Missing Man Formation" dropping more than 3,000 red and white carnations from a "vintage warbird."

Ticket information for the well-known event is on the museum site.

And the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier will feature a colossal American flag — it's around 90 feet tall — waving on the side of the attraction each evening to commemorate the holiday.

See it in person at the pier or check out the webcam May 23-26.