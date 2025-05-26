Memorial Day

This Memorial Day tribute will feature a 90-foot flag and patriotic patterns

The Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica is honoring the occasion through a large-scale light show.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pacific Wheel

The stirring speeches, moving music-filled moments, and gratitude-themed ceremonies are among the important events that fill out Memorial Day each year.

Attending those important events, including the venerable parade in Canoga Park and the Forest Lawn commemorations, is how thousands of Southern Californians honor the solemn day, an occasion that remembers military members who've lost their lives while serving.

The Pacific Wheel's annual Memorial Day show is also something special for many locals, thanks to the fact that the patriotic presentation includes one of the largest American flag displays around.

The flag does, in fact, wave on the side of the colossal ride, with red, white, and blue patterns adding pomp to the evening spectacular.

Watch the after-sunset show either at Santa Monica Pier, where Pacific Park is located, or online.

It's free to see, but riding the Pacific Wheel requires a ticket.

Be sure to check out the flag and display by 12 a.m.; the show shimmers from around 8 p.m. to midnight.

