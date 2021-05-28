Memorial Day Will Feature Flag Displays and Flower Drops

What to Know Monday, May 31

"Up to 400" American flags will be displayed at Mission San Juan Capistrano during the weekend-long "Field of Honor"

The flower drop at Palm Springs Air Museum is returning as an in-person event

Memorial Day 2021, like so many recent happenings and holidays, will feature celebrations that are virtual as well as a few in-person observances.

So you have your choice regarding where you'd like to spend Monday, May 31, whether that's viewing speakers on a screen from home or attending a traditional ceremony.

Forest Lawn will again offer its Memorial Day program online, like it did in 2020. U.S. Air Force Reserve officers Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Burghdorf and her husband Major Andy Burghdorf will speak at the from-afar gathering, which begins at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

It's free to see, too.

Mission San Juan Capistrano will display a "Field of Honor," a moving commemoration that's happening in partnership with Homefront America. "The display will consist of up to 400 seven-foot community sponsored American flags strategically placed on the grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano in honor of military heroes and veterans," shares the mission.

Good to know? "Active duty, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Mission throughout the exhibit," which is on view all weekend, including Monday, May 31.

"Remembering Our Heroes" is the theme of the USS Iowa's May 31 online program. "The Celebration of the American Spirit" follows the three-hour program, which starts at 10 in the morning.

Something to note? The San Pedro landmark, also called "The Battleship of Presidents," is now open for in-person tours. Read more before you go about safety guidelines and what you can expect while exploring the legendary vessel.

The Palm Springs Air Museum hosts one of the most moving Memorial Day traditions in the state, and it is returning as an in-person event in 2021, this time over two days.

The event? It's the Memorial Day Flower Drop.

"The flower drop honors and memorializes all veterans who lost their lives defending the US," states the museum on its site. "The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan."

You can see the flowers drift from a plane high above on both May 30 and 31 (because capacity is limited, the museum is opting to hold the flower drop over two days).

There's also an Air Fair with music, activities, and more. For information, visit the museum's site now.