Here's What's on the Menu at Toadstool Cafe Inside Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World

After exploring and playing the interactive games at Universal Studios Hollywood's new Super Nintendo World, you'll want to power-up your appetite.
The land's signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, is shaped like a giant red-capped mushroom and the inside features "larger-than-life mushroom décor and iconic green pipes."
The eatery is helmed by Chef Toad himself, and the menu's offerings are based on memorable Nintendo characters -- Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more.
Take a look at some of the menu items and prices below.
Starters & Salads
Main Menu
Desserts
Kids Meal (Ages 9 and Under)
Super Nintendo World opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Click here to view the full Toadstool Cafe menu.
Universal Studios and NBCUniversal Local TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.