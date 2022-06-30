Meow Showing: Cat Videos Trot Onto the Big Screen

CatVideoFest at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana

July 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m.

$7.50

You can't spell "fact" without the letters C, A, and T, and while there are many facts to be found in the feline world there is a major, and majorly modern, one: You don't need a reason to obsess over cat videos.

You can love these vivacious videos, just be claws, er, because.

But if you're bringing the emotion-laden, joy-strong, feline-forward topic up, you might as well clarify what you mean: Do you mean those videos that catch your cat's attention, as they sit on your lap, because there may be bright movement involved?

Or are we talking about the cat videos that humans famously obsess over, the ones that star felines and feature all sorts of adorable antics?

If we're spotlighting the latter, then you likely know that there are more cat videos to be found online than tiny pieces of kibble in an XL food bag.

How, though, can you watch a sweet spate of cat videos in a place where they're rarely seen... the big screen?

Look to The Frida Cinema, in Santa Ana, which is presenting CatVideoFest, on the afternoons of July 2 and 3, all to start the second half of the year with a merry meow.

The festival "... is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area."

One of those charities is OCSP Cat Rescue, a local organization.

Some of the "powerhouses" of the online world will be part of the catly collection, as well as animated bits and music videos, too.

The running time?

It's 75 minutes, which is probably the longest stretch that anyone, even devoted fans of the oeuvre, has watched a bunch of cat videos in a row.

Though quite honestly? That length of time may be the daily average for some especially enthusiastic aficionados of the genre. And we certainly get it: Cat videos prompt smiles, happy feelings, and a connection with all critters, in a way that few other short-form experiences can.

That the cats seen in these videos are clever and cute isn't in dispute, even when they're knocking items off a shelf or playfully pouncing as their human naps.

What we're craving is more of that cleverness and cuteness, during CatVideoFest, to start our July with joy.

Feline fine? We are, now that we know where to pounce upon a ticket.